Flyboy’s Deli to close downtown Dayton location today

DAYTON — A downtown Dayton deli is closing its doors for good.

Flyboy’s Deli, located at 219 North Patterson Boulevard, will permanently close on Thursday, August 31 at 3 p.m., the business announced in a social media post.

It is with heavy hearts that we regret to inform all of our loyal customers that we will be closing our Flyboy’s... Posted by Flyboy's Deli Dayton on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

“This difficult but necessary decision was made due to the owners dealing with illness,” the post said. “Please visit our Oakwood location as it will remain open and stays in the family.”

You can visit the Oakwood location at 2515 Far Hills Avenue.





