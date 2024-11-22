Popular Dayton restaurant reopens at new location this weekend

DAYTON — A local restaurant is opening Nov. 22, serving classic brunch options with plans to grow into serving dinner.

Table 33 reopened Friday in the Dayton Arcade after closing their previous location in the 130 Building on West Second Street in downtown Dayton.

The restaurant will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

They are starting out with a limited menu, in order to focus on quality and service, a spokesperson said in a social media post.

“To ensure a smooth and efficient opening, we’ll be starting with a smaller, streamlined menu, carefully crafted to highlight some of our best offerings,” Table 33 posted on social media.

As they settle in, they plan on widening their menu and eventually adding a dinner service.

“Reservations are strongly recommended and are now available for brunch,” the spokesperson said.

Table 33 announced a sudden closure of their first location so staff could prepare the new location. The new Table 33 is in the spot of the former Est! Est!! Est!!! that also closed in July.

