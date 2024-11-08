Popular Dayton pizzeria damaged after SUV slams into building

DAYTON — Another vehicle slammed into a Dayton-area building, this time at the Gionino’s Pizza restaurant in Dayton Friday afternoon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police and medics were called to the pizzeria at 1525 East Third Street around noon Friday on initial reports of an SUV into the restaurant.
TRENDING STORIES:
- FDA wants to remove popular decongestants from stores permanently that contain this ingredient
- Here’s what Trump said he’ll do immediately once becoming President
- At least 1 dead after crash involving motorcycle on SR 235
Images sent to WHIO Radio’s Todd Hollst shows a front wall of the building was hit. Damage was visible to the wall on the outside of the building as well on the inside.
No injuries were reported, according to a dispatch supervisor.
According to News Center 7′s unofficial count, this was at least the 114th time a vehicle has hit a building in the Miami Valley in 2024. Our tracker reported 157 instances of cars into buildings in 2023.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]