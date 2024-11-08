Popular Dayton pizzeria damaged after SUV slams into building

DAYTON — Another vehicle slammed into a Dayton-area building, this time at the Gionino’s Pizza restaurant in Dayton Friday afternoon.

Police and medics were called to the pizzeria at 1525 East Third Street around noon Friday on initial reports of an SUV into the restaurant.

Images sent to WHIO Radio’s Todd Hollst shows a front wall of the building was hit. Damage was visible to the wall on the outside of the building as well on the inside.

No injuries were reported, according to a dispatch supervisor.

According to News Center 7′s unofficial count, this was at least the 114th time a vehicle has hit a building in the Miami Valley in 2024. Our tracker reported 157 instances of cars into buildings in 2023.

Gionino's Pizza Car into Building Ryan Osterholt via The Evening Edge with Todd Hollst

