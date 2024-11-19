Popular boutique closing 2 area locations

DAYTON — A popular local boutique is closing two locations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lily and Lace has been in the area for nine years, but is now closing its Kettering and Springboro locations.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to their social media, they are closing the locations due to economic uncertainty and increasing overhead.

The Kettering location is closing Nov. 30 and the Springboro location is expected to close in December. The Dayton location is remaining open as well as their online shop.

Lace and Lily is having a sale of 30 percent off everywhere, and 50-70 percent off at their closing locations.

To shop online, go to lilyandlaceboutique.com.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



