Poor air quality triggers an alert

DAYTON — As this ridge of high pressure continues to dominate the Miami Valley, high temperatures continue to rise.

An increase in humidity also allows for pollutants to get trapped near the surface.

An Air Quality Alert is in place for Butler and Warren counties in Ohio. It is also in effect for Randolph, Wayne, and Union counties in Indiana.

Our air quality index (AQI) is forecast to reach into the 70s and 80s this afternoon and through Thursday.

This means we have ozone levels that can trigger those who are highly sensitive.

With high levels of ozone exceeding unhealthy standards, those who are sensitive need to limit their time outdoors.

On alert days, to help reduce ozone, you can carpool, bike, walk, or take the bus instead of driving alone.

Refuel your vehicle after 8 p.m.

Do not idle your vehicle; exhaust contributes to air pollution.

Mow your lawn in the evening hours and avoid the use of gas-powered lawn equipment.

