‘Poof, gone;’ Customers say tickets on Ticketmaster were stolen out of their accounts

ATLANTA — Ticketmaster customers say their concert and event tickets are being stolen from their accounts after the company suffered a data breach earlier this year.

News Center 7′s sister station, WSB-2 in Atlanta, looked deeper into the issue.

Several customers told WSB-2 that their tickets were transferred out of their accounts.

“She hadn’t initiated anything. Someone just accessed the account, and transferred the tickets,” Eric Rein said.

Ticketmaster says in a statement, “Overall, our digital ticketing innovations have greatly reduced fraud compared to the days of paper tickets and duplicated PDFs. Having that digital history is also how we are able to investigate and successfully return tickets for fans.”

