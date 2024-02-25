Police: Woman in critical condition after being stabbed by son at Ohio home

NEWARK — A 49-year-old woman is in critical condition after allegedly being stabbed by her son in Newark.

On Saturday at 4:42 p.m., Newark police were called to a home in the 300 block of Woods Avene on a report of a woman stabbed, according to the Newark Division of Police.

Police said the suspect, the 24-year-old son of the victim, had fled the scene.

The suspect was located in the area where he fled from officers on foot briefly, the police department said.

The woman was transported by helicopter to a Columbus area hospital in critical condition.

Detectives will be presenting the case to the Licking County Prosecutor’s Office for a charge of attempted murder, the police department said.

