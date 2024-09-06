‘This is a scam!’ Police warn of calls involving fake officers in Shelby County

ANNA — Police say people have received scam calls involving fake officers in Shelby County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Anna Police Department says a “phony” Sgt. Fuller has called and told people they have failed to make a court appearance and could be arrested if they don’t pay $3,000, according to a social media post.

“This is a scam!” the department stated.

TRENDING STORIES:

They remind everyone that no government agency would ever call to demand money and request it be sent immediately over the phone.

If anyone receives a similar call, contact Anna Police at (937) 394-8381.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



