‘This is a scam!’ Police warn of calls involving fake officers in Shelby County

ANNA — Police say people have received scam calls involving fake officers in Shelby County.
The Anna Police Department says a “phony” Sgt. Fuller has called and told people they have failed to make a court appearance and could be arrested if they don’t pay $3,000, according to a social media post.
“This is a scam!” the department stated.
They remind everyone that no government agency would ever call to demand money and request it be sent immediately over the phone.
If anyone receives a similar call, contact Anna Police at (937) 394-8381.
