Police warn of romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day

BEAVERCREEK — Several law agencies are warning people about the increase in romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The Beavercreek Police Department said in a social media post that romance scams involve emotional manipulation to build trust.

They stated that once a scammer has built rapport, they will make urgent requests for money.

“These requests typically involve asking to help pay for medical issues, time-sensitive financial opportunities, or legal trouble,” the department said. “If someone you know is sending money to someone they’ve never met in person, it’s a major warning sign.”

The department added that it may be difficult to tell loved ones that they are potential victims of a scam.

“They may be difficult to convince since they’re so deeply involved emotionally,” the post said. “Recommend they report the incident to law enforcement as soon as possible.”

They added that people should never send money to someone they’ve only met online.

