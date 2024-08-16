Police warn of phone spoofing scam involving fake Centerville officer

CENTERVILLE — Police have warned people about a phone scam where a caller impersonates an officer.

The Centerville Police Department says they are aware that a scammer is calling neighbors and posing as an officer, according to a social media post.

They say the caller ID is being spoofed to make it appear the call is coming from the department’s phone number of 937-433-7661.

“The caller, who has a foreign accent, identifies himself as Sgt. Wilson,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

They add that the caller wants personal information, specifically a social security number.

