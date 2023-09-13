Police warn local community of an uptick in theft and burglaries

SPRINGBORO — An increase in vehicle thefts and residential burglaries has been noticed by the Springboro Police Department.

The department posted to Facebook warning its community of the uptick.

They said it appears that these crimes seem to be of a random nature.

Once the people are inside the vehicles or houses, they have taken wallets, vehicle keys, and then the vehicle, the post said.

They additionally remind their community to be aware of their surroundings.

“Small habits like locking both vehicle and residential doors and windows, keeping valuables locked up and out of sight, and keeping exterior lights on can go a long way to deter criminals,” the post read.

The department asks that if anyone has seen anything suspicious or has captured anything on a home security system, contact Detective Josh Emmel at (937) 748-0611.





