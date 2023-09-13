Child hit by car in Springfield; medical helicopter called to hospital

SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating after a child was hit by a car in Springfield Wednesday evening.

Around 6 p.m. Springfield police and medics were called to the 300 block of North Clairmont Avenue to reports of a child hit by a car, according to Springfield police dispatch.

Dispatchers said the initial emergency call indicated that a 5-year-old girl had been hit.

A medical helicopter has been asked to meet medics at Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Further details were not available.

We have a News Center 7 crew on their way to the scene and will update as new information becomes available.





