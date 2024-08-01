Police stop teen driver going over 100mph in Dayton

DAYTON — Police said a teenage driver was going over 100 mph on a Dayton road.

During a recent traffic enforcement, a Dayton officer recorded a Dodge Charger going 96 miles per hour on eastbound US-35 near Wayne Avenue, according to a social media post by Dayton police.

>> Woman accused of whipping child with extension cord for not doing chores

Officers said they paced the car at 104 miles per hour before the driver noticed an officer was behind them.

Both the 19-year-old driver and the 17-year-old passenger were not wearing seatbelts, police said.









©2024 Cox Media Group