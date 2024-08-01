Woman accused of whipping child with extension cord for not doing chores

BEAVERCREEK — A woman was charged after investigators said she whipped a child with an extension cord.

On July 21, police were called to a Beavercreek neighborhood after a woman said a child came up to her asking for help because they were being beaten by Stephani Miller, according to a statement of facts.

The child told officers that it had happened before.

Officers noted whip marks, scars, and open wounds on the child.

>> Grand jury indicts Montgomery County clerk of courts and a Municipal Court judge

When officers located Miller and asked her what happened she said the child was misbehaving by not doing their chores and playing video games.

She told officers that she grabbed an extension chord and used it in a “whipping fashion” to discipline the child, according to court documents.

Officers asked Miller about the scars on the child which she originally said were from the child being outside, before admitting that she had hit the child in the past with belts.

Miller was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on charges of felonious assault and child endangering.

The child was taken to an area hospital.

We will continue to follow this story.













©2024 Cox Media Group