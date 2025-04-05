Police shoot stolen license plate suspect after being shot at before pursuit started

WOOSTER, Ohio — After police pulled over an Ohio man for a stolen license plate, he shot at them, prompting them to return fire.

An officer with the Wooster Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Geyers Chapel Road just South of Back Orrville Rd for a vehicle with a stolen license plate, CBS affiliate WOIO-TV reported.

The suspect got out of his vehicle and fired several found at the officer, according to police.

The officer returned fire, and the suspect got back into his vehicle and fled from the scene.

Wooster police did not pursue the suspect due to their cruiser being damaged by gunfire, WOIO-TV reported.

Later, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) located the vehicle and initiated a pursuit.

During the pursuit, the suspect fired several rounds at the officers from his vehicle, according to police.

Police told WOIO-TV that officers did not fire any rounds during the pursuit.

OSHP, along with the Dalton Police Department, collided with the suspect vehicle on Cleveland Road in the city of Wooster.

The suspect was then taken into custody was transported to Wooster Community Hospital before being flown to Akron General Hospital, WOIO-TV reported.

He sustained life-threatening injuries from an apparent gunshot wound. No officers were injured during the shooting or the pursuit.

The shooting is under investigation by Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

