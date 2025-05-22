Police seeking woman accused of using stolen credit card at Apple Store

BEAVERCREEK — People are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman accused of using a stolen credit card at a local store.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Beavercreek police posted a picture of the woman on social media and said that on April 11, she entered the Apple Store on Cedar Park Drive.

TRENDING STORIES:

The woman bought something with a stolen credit card, police said.

Anyone who can identify her is asked to call police at 937) 426-1225 ext. 248 or morrissetteb@beavercreekohio.gov.

Police said you may remain anonymous.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group