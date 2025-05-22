Police seeking woman accused of using stolen credit card at Apple Store

BEAVERCREEK — People are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman accused of using a stolen credit card at a local store.
Beavercreek police posted a picture of the woman on social media and said that on April 11, she entered the Apple Store on Cedar Park Drive.
The woman bought something with a stolen credit card, police said.
Anyone who can identify her is asked to call police at 937) 426-1225 ext. 248 or morrissetteb@beavercreekohio.gov.
Police said you may remain anonymous.
