Police searching for woman accused of passing fake money in Montgomery County

KETTERING — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a wanted suspect.

The Kettering Police Department said the woman pictured is wanted for passing counterfeit money.

Surveillance footage indicates the woman left the area in a white sedan on July 6.

Kettering PD Wanted Suspect Kettering PD Wanted Suspect (Kettering Police Department)

Anyone with information or leads is asked to contact Kettering Detective Bodner at (937) 296-2519.

Additional details were not immediately available.

