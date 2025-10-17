Police searching for suspect who allegedly stole credit card, shopped at multiple stores

XENIA — Police are searching for someone they said stole credit cards and used them at multiple stores.
On Sept. 26, the suspect used a stolen credit card at the Xenia Lowe’s and Kroger Location, according to the Xenia Police Division.
The suspect was seen driving a gray colored, four-door Toyota Prius.
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call police at (937) 376-7207.
