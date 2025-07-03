Police searching for suspect accused of stealing items from unlocked car

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a car break-in suspect.

On July 2, around 12:17 a.m., a suspect entered an unlocked 2021 Dodge Challenger on Equestrian Drive and stole items from inside the vehicle.

The victim was able to capture video of the suspect using a dash camera mounted in his car, according to Miami Township police.

The suspect arrived and left the scene in a silver four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 937-433-2301.

Car theft suspect vehicle (Miami Twp PD)

