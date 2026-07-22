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Police searching for suspect accused of stealing from Dillard’s

By John Tisdell, WHIO.com
Dillard's theft suspect in Beavercreek Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook) (Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook))
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this person?

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The Beavercreek Police Department said in a social media post that it is searching for someone accused of stealing merchandise from Dillard’s at the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

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The suspect allegedly selected perfume, hid the items, and left the store without paying, according to the department.

Contact Officer T. Lammert at (937) 426-1225 if you recognize this person.

Tips may be submitted anonymously.

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