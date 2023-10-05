Police searching for suspect accused of assaulting local Walmart employee

HUBER HEIGHTS — A local police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying someone suspected of assaulting a Walmart employee.

On Sept. 26 Huber Heights officers were called to an assault at the Walmart on Brandt Pike, according to a social media post by the department.

Police said a Walmart employee was the one assaulted.

>> I-TEAM: New body cam video shows arrest of former UD administrator in statewide sex sting

One suspect was identified and charged but police are still working to identify a second suspect.

Anyone who has any information or can identify the victim is asked to contact Detective Tyree by email LTyree@hhoh.org or phone (937) 237-3576.









©2023 Cox Media Group