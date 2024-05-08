TIMING: Severe storms possible with damaging winds, possible flooding late tonight

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley could see another round of severe weather late Wednesday evening.
A MARGINAL risk for strong storms is placed across much of the Miami Valley, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC).
Areas south of Interstate 70 are under a SLIGHT risk for this evening, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
TIMING:
The atmosphere will recharge with mostly sunny skies today and afternoon temperatures reaching the mid-80s.
Storms will return mainly after 7 p.m. this evening, Ritz says.
They will linger throughout the evening hours.
SEVERE THREATS:
Once again, all hazards are in place, Ritz states.
This includes damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and flooding.
Even though the threat is not as strong today, there is a chance, nonetheless, Ritz says.
Flooding has become an even bigger concern considering we are now saturated.
Additional rainfall and heavy rain rates are expected.
