TIMING: Severe storms possible with damaging winds, possible flooding late tonight

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley could see another round of severe weather late Wednesday evening.

A MARGINAL risk for strong storms is placed across much of the Miami Valley, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC).

Areas south of Interstate 70 are under a SLIGHT risk for this evening, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

TIMING:

The atmosphere will recharge with mostly sunny skies today and afternoon temperatures reaching the mid-80s.

Storms will return mainly after 7 p.m. this evening, Ritz says.

They will linger throughout the evening hours.

SEVERE THREATS:

Once again, all hazards are in place, Ritz states.

This includes damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and flooding.

Even though the threat is not as strong today, there is a chance, nonetheless, Ritz says.

Flooding has become an even bigger concern considering we are now saturated.

Additional rainfall and heavy rain rates are expected.

