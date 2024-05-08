Dry start today, severe storms possible late tonight; Cooler this weekend

A Flood Warning has been issued for Butler County until 4:45 a.m.
Storm Center 7 meteorologists will continue to track this system.
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Severe storms possible again late
- Rain continues
- Turning cooler after Thursday
DETAILED FORECAST:
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny early Wednesday, but another chance for storms arrives late Wednesday evening, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Much of the severe weather risk should miss us to the south, but we’ll watch closely for any changes.
Hotter with highs in the upper 80s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with another chance for a few showers, especially early. Highs in the mid-70s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and mainly dry. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
SATURDAY: A chance for showers. Highs in the middle 60s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s.
