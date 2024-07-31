Police searching for Springfield man reported missing last December

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield police are working to locate a 22-year-old man last seen nearly a year ago.

Cameron R. Baugh was last seen in the area of Limecrest Terrance in Springfield in October 2023. He was reported missing on December 27, 2023, according to the Springfield Police Division.

Police say no one related to Baugh has any current information on his whereabouts.

Baugh is described to be 5′3″, 120 lbs., with brown or blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone who may have any information on Baugh’s whereabouts is asked to contact the detectives working this case at 937-324-7695.

Cameron R. Baugh

