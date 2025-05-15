Police searching for missing teen in Miami Twp.

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Police are searching for a missing teen in Miami Township.

Miami Township police said Jaylius Arnold, 17, was last seen at his home on May 3, 2025.

He is described as 5′9, 135 pounds, with dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 937-433-2826..

