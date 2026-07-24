Police searching for man accused of using stolen credit cards at GameStop

BUTLER TWP. — Do you recognize this man?

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The Butler Township Police Department said in a social media post that a man allegedly used stolen credit cards at multiple GameStop locations.

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The department posted surveillance camera photos of the suspect.

He is accused of using those cards at GameStop locations in Dayton and Butler Township, according to the department.

Contact Detective Cruea at (937) 890-2671, extension 204, if you can ID him.

Tips can also be sent to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867 (STOP).

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