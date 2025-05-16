Police searching for man accused of trying to rob someone at local bank

ENGLEWOOD — Three men have been charged in connection to an attempted robbery at a local bank, but one suspect is still at large.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The robbery happened in Englewood at the Huntington Bank on West Wenger Road on Wednesday.

Someone called police and said the men, identified by police as Dwayne B. Mundy, Millione Ball-Murray, Anthjuan Osborne Jr. forced them to go into the bank and withdraw money.

TRENDING STORIES:

All three are facing charges of aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Police said Mundy was released to the Miami County Jail and has posted bond and is at large.

A felony arrest warrant has been issued for Mundy’s arrest.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call Englewood police at 937-836-2678.

Anthuan Deondre Edward Osborne Jr and Millione Jerron Ball-Murray, age 20 of Dayton,

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group