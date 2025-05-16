Police searching for man accused of trying to rob someone at local bank

ENGLEWOOD — Three men have been charged in connection to an attempted robbery at a local bank, but one suspect is still at large.
The robbery happened in Englewood at the Huntington Bank on West Wenger Road on Wednesday.
Someone called police and said the men, identified by police as Dwayne B. Mundy, Millione Ball-Murray, Anthjuan Osborne Jr. forced them to go into the bank and withdraw money.
All three are facing charges of aggravated robbery and kidnapping.
Police said Mundy was released to the Miami County Jail and has posted bond and is at large.
A felony arrest warrant has been issued for Mundy’s arrest.
Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call Englewood police at 937-836-2678.
