Police searching for man accused of shooting woman in face after carjacking

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland woman was shot in the face two days into the new year after a carjacking.

The shooting happened Friday morning around 7:30 a.m., near the 7900 block of Madison Avenue, according to our CBS news affiliate WOIO.

38-year-old Tiffany Muscatell said she was taking her son to her mom’s house when a man held her at gunpoint.

She said the man told her to get on the ground as he got into the car.

“I didn’t have any money. He got into the car, told me to get my son out. It took too long. He threw me out the back, and the gun went off. Then he took my son out and threw him on the ground,” said Muscatell.

Muscatell was rushed to Metro Health Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her face.

She received more than a dozen stitches to her face.

“Really, a baby with her. That’s ridiculous and insane. I think it’s disgusting for somebody to shoot a lady with a baby. They ought to catch the son-of-a-gun,” said Howard Fetterman.

Fetterman is a neighbor who lives in the same Detroit Shoreway community as Muscatell.

Police located Muscatell’s car a short time after the carjacking near her home. The shooter is still on the loose.

