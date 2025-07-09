Police respond to reports of someone being hit by vehicle in Dayton

DAYTON — Police responded to reports of a person being hit by a vehicle in Dayton early Wednesday morning.
Around 6:50 a.m., crews were dispatched to the intersection of Home Ave and South Williams Street on reports of someone being hit by a vehicle.
Police are on scene investigating, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this developing story.
