Police officer among 2 injured in crash involving cruiser in Ohio

COLUMBUS — A police officer was among two people hurt in a crash in Ohio on Monday.

Columbus Police responded to a three-vehicle crash around 7:45 p.m., according to a news partner, WBNS-TV in Columbus.

A dispatcher told WBNS that a police cruiser was one of the vehicles involved in the wreck.

Photos show the cruiser sustained damage on the right side of the vehicle.

Medics transported the officer and another person to the hospital, both were listed in “stable condition,” WBNS says.

The crash remains under investigation.

