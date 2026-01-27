Police, medics respond to vehicle on its side in Dayton

DAYTON — Police and medics responded to a vehicle on its side in Dayton on Tuesday morning.
Around 7:53 a.m., crews were dispatched to U.S. 35 and Main Street on reports of a possible crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
OHGO is reporting that the 2 right lanes are blocked on US-35 West beyond Keowee Street.
Traffic cameras in the area show a vehicle on its side.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and will update this story.
