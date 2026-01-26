Extreme cold is the next threat coming our way

Our winter storm has exited the Miami Valley, but it has left behind over a foot of snow. That snowpack is going to help allow for some extremely cold temperatures to set in over the coming days.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Tonight, through midday tomorrow, we have an extreme cold warning for wind chills colder than -20. This is the first time ever that an extreme cold warning has been issued for our part of the country. Sub-zero low temperatures are likely to continue through Friday morning.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

In addition to the cold wind chills, strong winds will continue to cause blowing and drifting of snow on area roadways, especially in more rural parts of the

©2026 Cox Media Group