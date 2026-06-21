Police, medics respond to multi-vehicle crash on US-35 in Dayton

DAYTON — Police and medics responded to a multi-vehicle crash on US-35 westbound in Dayton on Sunday.
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Around 2:34 p.m., crews were dispatched to US-35 Westbound near Longworth Street on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
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Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) traffic cameras show several vehicles involved.
The sergeant confirmed that possible injuries were reported, but could not provide details.
All lanes on US-35 were closed while crews investigated, but it has since been reopened.
We will continue following this story.
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