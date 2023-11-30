Police make arrest after shooting over potato chips

AKRON, Ohio — Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that sent an Ohio man to the hospital Tuesday night.

Officers responded to Summa Health Akron City Hospital around 9 p.m. after the victim self-transported to the hospital, WOIO reported. The 31-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the face that was deemed non-life-threatening, the station reported.

According to police, the victim was shot after an unknown man asked for some of his potato chips, WEWS reported.

Police identified Melvin Wright as a suspect in the shooting, WOIO reported. He was arrested on charges of felonious assault and weapons under disability.

Wright is booked at the Summit County Jail, the station reported.

