Police looking for motorcyclist who reportedly passed stopped school buses in Miami Twp.

MIAMI TWP. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a motorcyclist in Miami Township.

The Miami Township Police Department posted dash camera video on social media.

It showed a motorcyclist riding in a neighborhood and then going into a park.

“Officers responded to the area of Flowerstone Drive and Verdi Drive on reports of a motorcyclist repeatedly passing stopped school buses as children were being dropped off,” the department said. “When officers located the vehicle, it refused to stop eventually driving into Miami View Park.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Foley at 937-296-2558 with any information.





