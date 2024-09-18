Police looking for missing Ohio 4-month-old

COLUMBUS — An Endangered Missing Child Advisory has been issued statewide for a 4-month-old boy.

The Columbus Police Department said 4-month-old Kesean Bailey has been reported missing from the area of Citizens Place and Refugee Road.

Police say he was last seen wearing off-white pajamas with dinosaur pictures and is believed to be with his custodial mother, Kristin Bailey. They were last seen at 1:55 p.m.

Law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 614-645- 4545 reference report number 243008348.

Kesean Bailey (DOB - 5/3/24) has been reported missing from the area of Citizens Place and Refugee Rd since 09/18/24. He... Posted by Columbus Division of Police on Wednesday, September 18, 2024

