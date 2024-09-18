Police looking for missing Ohio 4-month-old

COLUMBUS — An Endangered Missing Child Advisory has been issued statewide for a 4-month-old boy.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Columbus Police Department said 4-month-old Kesean Bailey has been reported missing from the area of Citizens Place and Refugee Road.
Police say he was last seen wearing off-white pajamas with dinosaur pictures and is believed to be with his custodial mother, Kristin Bailey. They were last seen at 1:55 p.m.
Law enforcement is concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 614-645- 4545 reference report number 243008348.
Kesean Bailey (DOB - 5/3/24) has been reported missing from the area of Citizens Place and Refugee Rd since 09/18/24. He...Posted by Columbus Division of Police on Wednesday, September 18, 2024
TRENDING STORIES:
- Multiple grocery stores, clinics forced to evacuate after bomb threats in Springfield
- Restaurant temporarily closes as staff ‘continues to battle illness
- Super Bowl champion accused of assaulting 82-year-old man at Planet Fitness
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]