Police looking for man wanted for multiple felonies including kidnapping, strangulation

FAIRBORN — Have you seen him?
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The Fairborn Police Department has an active arrest warrant for a man wanted for multiple felonies.
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Travis Jones is wanted for Kidnapping, Abduction, Strangulation, Domestic Violence, and Assault.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Fairborn Police Dispatch Center at 937-754-3000 or the tip line at 937-754-3018.
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