KETTERING — Officers have asked for help in finding a wanted man in Kettering.

Kettering Police say the man is wanted for fraud at a credit union, according to a social media post.

The incident happened on July 11 at Day Air Credit Union.

The department posted pictures of the suspect on its Facebook page.

Anyone with leads or information is asked to call Detective Faulkner at (937) 296-2572 and reference report #24-032518.

Police looking for man accused of fraud at Kettering credit union

