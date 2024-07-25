Deputies looking for man accused of stealing from Darke County Dollar General

DARKE COUNTY — Deputies have asked for help identifying a man accused of stealing from a Darke County Dollar General on Wednesday.

>>Officers ask for help finding man accused of stealing iPhone in Beavercreek

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 4:22 p.m. to initial reports of a theft at a Dollar General in New Madison, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The department posted the suspect’s pictures on social media.

The man entered the store, took items, and left in a black van, of unknown make and model, believed to be in the early 2010s. The van had minor front-side bumper damage on the driver’s side.

He is five foot, eight inches wearing a light polo with gray shorts, black shoes, and a gray hat. The man has light brown facial hair, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (937) 548-2020.





©2024 Cox Media Group