Officers have asked for help finding a wanted man in Beavercreek.

Beavercreek Police posted a picture of the suspect on its social media page.

They say he is wanted after being accused of stealing someone’s iPhone at a Home Depot.

The incident happened on July 12.

Anyone with information can call Officer Unroe at (937) 426-1225.

You can remain anonymous.





