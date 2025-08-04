Police looking to ID boy found riding scooter in traffic

TROY — Troy Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a child.

Police said they found the child riding on a scooter in traffic on S. Dorset Road near McKaig Avenue.

They said he appears to be non-verbal.

“He is safe now, but we do not know his name or where he belongs,” police wrote in a social media post.

If you have any information about the boy, please call Troy Police at (937) 339-7525.

