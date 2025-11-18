Police looking for 15-year-old Greene County girl who ran away from home

FAIRBORN — Have you seen her?

The Fairborn Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home on Monday morning.

Zaylynn Kesterson ran away from her home on Bell Pepper Ct in Fairborn around 10 a.m. and did not return as of Monday evening.

She is believed to be heading towards the Columbus area by an unknown means of travel, according to police.

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and is around 5 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds.

Anyone with information on Kesterson should contact Fairborn Police at 937-754-3000.

