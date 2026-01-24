Police lieutenant accused of drunk driving crash on leave, facing charges

TOLEDO — A Toledo police lieutenant is facing a charge after he was accused of driving drunk and crashing in December. The lieutenant has been placed on unpaid leave pending the outcome of his criminal case.

On Thursday, Lieutenant Adam Fish was indicted on one count of aggravated vehicular assault and on two first-degree misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, according to our CBS news affiliate, WTOL.

In a police report from the Perrysburg Police Department, Fish said that he was coming home from a work shift party.

Toledo Police officers said that he was off-duty at the time of the crash.

Fish was driving south on State Route 25 when he tried to turn on Roachton Road and hit an SUV head-on, according to the crash report.

The SUV was then pushed back into a third card.

A witness said to Perrysburg officers that the man driving a gray sedan, which was later identified as Fish, had taken the turn at 45 mph.

The driver of the SUV and her daughter were taken to Mercy Health’s hospital in Perrysburg, with the daughter suffering serious injuries.

In a statement that she wrote, she said, “I heard my mother scream, ‘he’s going to hit us.”

She also said that Fish was out of his car, saying that he “never meant to hurt anyone.”

An officer on scene said they could smell alcohol on Fish’s breath and that he was allegedly slurring his words, according to the report.

Fish said that he had not been drinking and that he had taken the corner “too hard” and was not going “fast at all,” according to the police report.

The officer conducted a field sobriety test on Fish, which he had initially refused.

According to the police report, Fish failed several aspects of the test and was transported to an area hospital for evaluation, where he allegedly refused to provide a breath test.

A Toledo Police spokesman, Sergeant Mohamad Nasser, said that no other officers who attended the party had been placed on leave or are under investigation.

He said, “The Department did not sponsor, organize, or endorse any ‘shift party’ or ‘off-duty gathering.”

Fish has been with the Toledo Police Department since 2011, and was promoted to lieutenant in July.

