Police K9 helps deputies find meth, loaded gun during traffic stop in Butler Co.

BUTLER COUNTY — A deputy found drugs and a loaded gun during a traffic stop in Butler County.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that K9 Radd helped Deputy Josh Singleton during a stop.
K9 Radd was “deployed for an open-air sniff of the vehicle,” and alerted to a narcotic odor.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Former MLB player dies weeks after motorcycle crash
- Search for missing man at private lake suspended in Preble Co.; resumes Monday
- Eaton woman accused of having inappropriate relationships with teenagers
Deputy Singleton conducted a subsequent search of the vehicle.
They found eight grams of methamphetamine on the driver and a loaded gun in the vehicle, according to the post.
The deputy arrested the driver, who was charged with possession of drugs and weapons under disability due to a prior felony conviction.
The sheriff’s office said that was an example of teamwork between their deputies and K9 units to keep Butler County safe.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group