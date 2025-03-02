Police K9 celebrates third birthday

BELLEFONTAINE — A Bellefontaine Police Department K9 celebrated his third birthday on Friday.

K9 Pyro celebrated his third birthday on Feb. 28, according to a Facebook post from the Bellefontaine Police Department.

K9 Pyro has been on the street patrolling for about eight months and “has been a rockstar”, the post read.

So far, Pyro has located eight illegal firearms and shell casings at two different shooting scenes.

He has also had multiple felony drug arrests and seizures and has made multiple suspect apprehensions.

