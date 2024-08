BEAVERCREEK — Police have issued a warrant for a woman accused of theft in Beavercreek.

Veronica Wiggins is wanted on two felony charges, theft and receiving stolen property, according to a social media post.

The department posted a photo on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information can call (937) 426-1225.

Callers can remain anonymous.

Warrant issued for theft suspect Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police (via Facebook)





