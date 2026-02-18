Police issue warning after 2 separate OVI crashes in Montgomery County

UNION — A local police department is warning about the dangers of drinking and driving after responding to two separate crashes.

The Union Police Department said in a social media post that both crashes could have ended much worse.

The first OVI crash happened on Phillipsburg-Union Road near Main Street by the waterfall. The second wreck was at Main Street near Lutz Street on Saturday, Feb. 14, around 2:14 a.m.

A Union Police spokesperson told News Center 7 that one vehicle was involved in the second crash.

An officer got the driver out. Medics transported that driver to a local hospital.

Officers cited the driver for OVI, no driver’s license, and failure to control, according to the Union Police Spokesperson.

The department posted photos of both crashes on social media.

“Driving under the influence is not just a poor choice — it is a dangerous and potentially deadly crime,” said Union Police. “These recent crashes serve as a reminder that impaired driving remains a serious threat on our roadways.”

In 2025, Union Police arrested 55 people for OVI.

So far this year, they have made eight OVI arrests, according to the social media post.

The department said that people should get a designated driver or call a ride service if they are going to drink.

©2026 Cox Media Group