Police issue warning about ‘motion picture money’ being used as real currency

TROTWOOD — Police are warning businesses about fake “motion picture money” being used as real currency.

The City of Trotwood wrote in a social media post that there have been incidents of people using fake movie money.

It is affecting several areas across the region, including Trotwood, according to the social media post.

“Motion picture money is legally produced for film and training purposes; however, using it to purchase goods or services is illegal and constitutes fraud,” the city said.

The department stated that business owners should be careful when accepting currency.

They added that people should inspect bills closely for security features typical in U.S. currency.

Trotwood Police also has these tips:

What to Look For

The bill may feel different than real U.S. currency.

The back of the bill may state “Motion Picture Money,” “Copy”, or “In Copy We Trust.”

Print quality and details may appear slightly off.

Motion picture money lacks security features such as watermarks and security threads.

Protect Yourself

Slow down during cash transactions, especially with larger bills.

Handle and inspect the bill carefully.

Check for standard U.S. currency security features.

If someone suspects they have received motion picture money, they should not return it.

People are urged to keep the bill and contact 937-225-4357 (HELP).

