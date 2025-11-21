Police issue utility phone scam warning in part of Montgomery County

NEW LEBANON — Some people are receiving utility scam calls in Montgomery County.

New Lebanon Police wrote in a social media post that they have received reports that residents are receiving calls “allegedly from utility companies.”

The callers claim to be from AES Ohio and that they will shut off power if they don’t receive money and gift cards right away.

“These are scams!” the social media post said. “No company will ask for gift cards or cryptocurrency.”

New Lebanon Police said that Bitcoin is a common example.

Contact 937-687-3080 if you live in New Lebanon and get one of these calls. They also want you to provide as much information as possible.

This includes the number they called from and the amount of money they asked for.

