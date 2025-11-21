STAY INFORMED: Almost 20 schools delayed due to dense morning fog

MIAMI VALLEY — Several school districts are delayed due to dense morning fog.

Almost 20 area school districts are on a two-hour delay this morning.

This includes Greeneview Local Schools in Greene County, Miami East Schools in Miami County, and Sidney City Schools in Shelby County.

