STAY INFORMED: Almost 20 schools delayed due to dense morning fog

MIAMI VALLEY — Several school districts are delayed due to dense morning fog.
Almost 20 area school districts are on a two-hour delay this morning.
This includes Greeneview Local Schools in Greene County, Miami East Schools in Miami County, and Sidney City Schools in Shelby County.
